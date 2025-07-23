$41.770.05
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 monthly: The Cabinet of Ministers again approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a draft law that provides for an increase in the one-time assistance for childbirth to UAH 50,000. The document also proposes an increase in financial support for pregnant women without work experience and the introduction of additional assistance for parents returning to work after the child's first year.

UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 monthly: The Cabinet of Ministers again approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that provides for an increase in the one-time allowance for childbirth to 50,000 hryvnias, as well as an increase in financial support for pregnant women without work experience and the introduction of additional assistance for parents who return to work after the child's first year. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The draft law "On Amendments to Some Laws of Ukraine Regarding Support for Families with Children and Creation of Conditions Conducive to Combining Parenthood with Professional Activity" has been approved," Melnychuk said.

He noted that the document proposes to provide:

  • assistance to women in connection with pregnancy and childbirth, the amount of which will be 7 thousand hryvnias per child per month for women without work experience;
    • one-time assistance at the birth of the first and each subsequent child in the amount of 50 thousand hryvnias;
      • assistance for childcare until the child reaches one year of age to one of the child's parents, guardian, grandmother, grandfather or other relative who actually cares for the child;
        • assistance for childcare "eYasla";
          • one-time cash assistance to first-grade students "Schoolchild's Package" to one of the parents for each child.

            Ukraine will pay UAH 50,000 in aid for each child after deportation06.06.25, 19:41 • 2756 views

            It is also proposed to provide that in case of demand and lack of places for preschool education in communal educational institutions, their founders, at the expense of the relevant local budgets and in accordance with the procedures approved by them, are obliged to:

            • purchase relevant educational services from other educational entities; fully or partially compensate parents for funds paid for their children's preschool education;
              • otherwise ensure the financing of children's preschool education according to the principle "money follows the child".

                Addition

                On July 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in childbirth assistance: the one-time payment will increase to 50 thousand hryvnias, instead of 10, and monthly support for expectant mothers without work experience - to 7 thousand UAH. In addition, families will be able to receive additional monthly assistance if parents return to work after the child is 1 year old.

                However, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, which automatically meant the resignation of the entire government, as well as the withdrawal of draft laws that were submitted by the government to the Verkhovna Rada.

                More children will be able to receive educational assistance: what it's about14.07.25, 13:28 • 7103 views

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

