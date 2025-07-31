UAH 140 million scheme for cable procurement for Ukrzaliznytsia: MP Bondar's arrest extended, but bail reduced

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the pre-trial detention until September 26 and reduced the bail from UAH 60.5 million to UAH 36.3 million for People's Deputy Viktor Bondar, a figure in the case of embezzlement of over UAH 140 million during the procurement of cables by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", the SAP reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The investigating judge of the HACC, at the request of NABU detectives, approved by the Prosecutor General, extended the pre-trial detention until September 26, 2025, for the current people's deputy - one of the organizers of the embezzlement of over UAH 140 million during the procurement of cables by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". At the same time, the court reduced the bail from UAH 60,560,000 to UAH 36,336,000," the SAP reported.

Addition

The SAP reminded that on January 17, 2025, the People's Deputy of Ukraine was notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the SAP, within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the people's deputy, using his influence, created obstacles to the activities of an entrepreneur in order to involve him in the implementation of an illegal scheme. The people's deputy, together with the entrepreneur, according to the SAP, developed a criminal scheme for embezzling funds from "Ukrzaliznytsia" during the supply of products at inflated prices.