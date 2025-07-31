UAH 140 million scheme for cable procurement for Ukrzaliznytsia: MP Bondar's arrest extended, but bail reduced

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 1050 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 4932 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 8620 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 17359 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 25803 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 161467 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 206477 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 108683 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 93208 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 133514 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.9m/s
64%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damagedJuly 31, 03:22 AM • 55000 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 49547 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 49423 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 40007 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US06:53 AM • 59588 views
Publications
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 161496 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 206503 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 149627 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 168217 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 210034 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 103985 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 166941 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 224323 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 270796 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 202960 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31

UAH 140 million scheme for cable procurement for Ukrzaliznytsia: MP Bondar's arrest extended, but bail reduced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the arrest of MP Viktor Bondar until September 26, reducing bail from UAH 60.5 million to UAH 36.3 million. He is suspected of embezzling over UAH 140 million during cable procurement for Ukrzaliznytsia.

UAH 140 million scheme for cable procurement for Ukrzaliznytsia: MP Bondar's arrest extended, but bail reduced

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the pre-trial detention until September 26 and reduced the bail from UAH 60.5 million to UAH 36.3 million for People's Deputy Viktor Bondar, a figure in the case of embezzlement of over UAH 140 million during the procurement of cables by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", the SAP reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The investigating judge of the HACC, at the request of NABU detectives, approved by the Prosecutor General, extended the pre-trial detention until September 26, 2025, for the current people's deputy - one of the organizers of the embezzlement of over UAH 140 million during the procurement of cables by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". At the same time, the court reduced the bail from UAH 60,560,000 to UAH 36,336,000," the SAP reported.

Addition

The SAP reminded that on January 17, 2025, the People's Deputy of Ukraine was notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the SAP, within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the people's deputy, using his influence, created obstacles to the activities of an entrepreneur in order to involve him in the implementation of an illegal scheme. The people's deputy, together with the entrepreneur, according to the SAP, developed a criminal scheme for embezzling funds from "Ukrzaliznytsia" during the supply of products at inflated prices.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ukrainian Railways
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine