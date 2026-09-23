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Typhoon "Dujuan" hit Japan, killing at least 7 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Typhoon "Dujuan" caused the deaths of at least 7 people and injured more than 20. On the island of Oshima, 832 mm of precipitation fell over two days.

Typhoon "Dujuan" hit Japan, killing at least 7 people

At least 7 people have been killed in Japan as a result of Typhoon "Dhuan," while more than 20 others were injured and several people are considered missing. Tens of thousands of households near Tokyo were left without electricity, Yle reports, writes UNN.

Details

Rescuers continue their search efforts, including in the city of Miura south of Tokyo, where a landslide occurred.

The typhoon has already moved away from Japan’s coast into the Pacific Ocean. After that, authorities were able to cancel or ease some of the previous warnings about heavy rains and landslides.

More than 800 mm of rainfall fell in 2 days

According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, 832 mm of rain fell on the island of Oshima, approximately 120 km south of Tokyo, over 2 days. This is more than twice the usual amount of rainfall for the entire month of September.

The bad weather also affected the holding of one of the world’s largest gaming fairs, which organizers decided to end early.

Hurricane "Polo" is intensifying near Mexico and threatens flooding22.09.26, 22:38 • 2248 views

Stepan Haftko

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