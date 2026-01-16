Tymoshenko: anti-corruption bodies are bodies of political influence on the top leadership in the state

Anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine are under external control and were created to exert political influence on the country's top leadership. This was stated by the leader of "Batkivshchyna" Yulia Tymoshenko during a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court, writes UNN.

On Friday, the HACC is considering a petition from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to impose a preventive measure on Yulia Tymoshenko in the form of a 50 million UAH bail.

"We voted (for the creation of NABU and SAP – ed.), God bless it. We were once naive and once believed that we were truly bringing order to the state and that there would truly be an anti-corruption fight. Forgive us for this naivety, we simply did not know that these would not be anti-corruption bodies, but bodies of political influence on the state's top leadership. And when they need to influence – they use their knowledge of corruption, when they don't need to influence – they sit and cover up corruption, and when they need to deal with politicians – they deal with them," Tymoshenko noted during the meeting.

According to her, when the President raised the issue of the need to put the work of anti-corruption bodies within some framework, the "Batkivshchyna" faction proposed a different option.

"We need an anti-corruption fight, we are not against it. And we are not against the institutions of NABU and SAP and the Anti-Corruption Court. We simply proposed a law that would remove this from some unknown international advisory councils," Tymoshenko noted, adding that in such councils no one is responsible and it is unknown what tasks they set for the anti-corruption bodies.

She added that international partners informed her that similar foreign management is taking place in Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, and Kosovo.

Addition

On January 16, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a preventive measure in the form of a 50 million UAH bail to the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

NABU and SAP notified the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada of suspicion on January 14.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were supposed to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).