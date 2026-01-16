Tymoshenko: anti-corruption bodies are bodies of political influence on the top leadership in the state

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:02 AM • 22 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
08:50 AM • 4496 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 12505 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
05:32 AM • 18358 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 21188 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 32019 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 36186 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 73956 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 83670 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 39948 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 12330 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16PhotoJanuary 16, 04:55 AM • 15595 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhoto05:20 AM • 13301 views
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearing07:17 AM • 6340 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 7242 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 24541 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 56788 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 73950 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 83666 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 68940 views
Actual people
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
Czech Republic
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 1010 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 14959 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 27299 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 48699 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 82242 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Truth Social
The Diplomat

Tymoshenko: anti-corruption bodies are bodies of political influence on the top leadership in the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Yulia Tymoshenko claims that anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine were created for political influence on the country's leadership.

Tymoshenko: anti-corruption bodies are bodies of political influence on the top leadership in the state

Anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine are under external control and were created to exert political influence on the country's top leadership. This was stated by the leader of "Batkivshchyna" Yulia Tymoshenko during a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court, writes UNN.

On Friday, the HACC is considering a petition from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to impose a preventive measure on Yulia Tymoshenko in the form of a 50 million UAH bail.

"We voted (for the creation of NABU and SAP – ed.), God bless it. We were once naive and once believed that we were truly bringing order to the state and that there would truly be an anti-corruption fight. Forgive us for this naivety, we simply did not know that these would not be anti-corruption bodies, but bodies of political influence on the state's top leadership. And when they need to influence – they use their knowledge of corruption, when they don't need to influence – they sit and cover up corruption, and when they need to deal with politicians – they deal with them," Tymoshenko noted during the meeting.

According to her, when the President raised the issue of the need to put the work of anti-corruption bodies within some framework, the "Batkivshchyna" faction proposed a different option.

"We need an anti-corruption fight, we are not against it. And we are not against the institutions of NABU and SAP and the Anti-Corruption Court. We simply proposed a law that would remove this from some unknown international advisory councils," Tymoshenko noted, adding that in such councils no one is responsible and it is unknown what tasks they set for the anti-corruption bodies.

She added that international partners informed her that similar foreign management is taking place in Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, and Kosovo.

Addition

On January 16, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a preventive measure in the form of a 50 million UAH bail to the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

NABU and SAP notified the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada of suspicion on January 14.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were supposed to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official). 

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Tymoshenko
Afghanistan
Ukraine
Kosovo