Two-year-old girl chosen as new living goddess in Nepal

In Nepal, two-year-old girl Aryatara Shakya was chosen as the new living goddess Kumari. For the next few years, the "virgin goddess" will live in a temple palace – she will be worshipped by Buddhists and Hindus. The new Kumari replaced her predecessor, who, according to tradition, began to be considered a mere mortal after reaching puberty. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press (AP), CNN.

Details

This year, the new goddess is a two-year and eight-month-old girl, Aryatara Shakya. The former Kumari, 11-year-old Trishna Shakya, was carried out of the palace in a covered palanquin.

The new Kumari's father said that even before her birth, he and his wife believed in their daughter's great future.

Yesterday she was just my daughter, and today she is a goddess. My wife dreamed during pregnancy that she was a goddess. We knew that our daughter would become special - said Ananta Shakya.

Family members carried the new goddess from her home to her new home for the next few years – the temple palace. The event took place during the country's longest and most important Hindu festival called Indra Jatra.

Locals lined up to offer the girl flowers and money, and to touch her feet with their foreheads – a gesture considered the highest sign of respect among Hindus in the country.

On October 2, the "virgin goddess" is to bless the faithful.

Who is Kumari and how do goddesses live in Nepal?

Kumaris are chosen from the Shakya clans of the Newar community and are revered by both Hindus and Buddhists. Girls aged 2 to 4 are required to have an impeccable appearance and no fear of darkness. Families actively compete for such an honor, as it elevates their status in society.

The life of Kumaris is secluded: they rarely go out, have few friends, and communicate little. Many former goddesses find it difficult to adapt to normal life, school, or household duties, and due to superstitions about unhappy marriages, they often remain unmarried.

At the same time, traditions are gradually changing. Modern Kumaris are allowed to study with private tutors, have a television in the palace, and receive more educational opportunities than previous generations. After "retirement," they receive a state pension of just over $110.

