In Kyiv, there are already two victims of a hostile UAV attack

As a result of the attack by Russian troops on Kyiv, two people were killed, reported the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko on Wednesday, according to UNN.

The elimination of the consequences of the strike on the capital has been ongoing since early morning. I was personally at the sites of the debris fall. Unfortunately, we already have two dead - Tkachenko wrote.

The rescue operation in the Pechersk and Sviatoshynskyi districts is ongoing.

Update

In Kyiv, seven people were injured due to the attack by Russian drones. Among the injured are two pregnant women.

