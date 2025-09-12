Two Ukrainians got lost in the mountains of Romania: search and rescue operation underway

Rescuers, together with the border police, are conducting a search and rescue operation in the Polonyna mountain area to help two Ukrainian citizens who got lost. This was reported by the Maramureș County rescue service, according to UNN.

Details

Two 23-year-old Ukrainians had been in the mountains for several days without essential items, including navigation tools. How they crossed the border is currently unknown.

The men called 112 and reported that they were soaked by the rain and could not find their way on their own. According to the services, their location was established, which allowed rescue teams to be dispatched there. However, precipitation and poor visibility are complicating the operation.

Recall

The Border Police reported that in the first seven months of 2025, over 5,400 Ukrainian citizens illegally crossed the border into Romania.