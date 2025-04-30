The Migration and Customs Service of the United States of America detained two citizens of Ukraine who allegedly illegally voted in the 2024 US presidential election. This was reported on the X social network by US Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem, UNN informs.

Details

According to her, American law enforcement officers arrested two Ukrainians in cooperation with the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Under the presidency of Donald Trump, if you come to our country and violate our laws, you will be held accountable," Noem wrote.

Let us remind you

73% of Ukrainians rate the election of Donald Trump as US president as a negative factor for Ukraine. This share has increased significantly compared to December 2024, when only 21% of respondents expressed a similar opinion.

According to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, if in December 2024, 31% of respondents believed that peace with Trump would be rather or completely unfair, then in February-March 2025, this figure increased to 58%.

