Two Ukrainians detained in US for allegedly illegal voting in 2024 elections

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 78417 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Publications
Exclusives
russia is "preparing something" in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

April 29, 02:31 PM

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

April 29, 02:31 PM

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

April 29, 03:23 PM

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM

Two teenagers fell from the 16th floor in Lviv: what is known

04:58 PM
“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 60746 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 74283 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 146849 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 145266 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 126359 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM
Two Ukrainians detained in US for allegedly illegal voting in 2024 elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The US Immigration Service has detained two Ukrainian citizens on suspicion of illegal voting in the 2024 presidential election. The arrest took place in cooperation with the US Department of Government Efficiency.

Two Ukrainians detained in US for allegedly illegal voting in 2024 elections

The Migration and Customs Service of the United States of America detained two citizens of Ukraine who allegedly illegally voted in the 2024 US presidential election. This was reported on the X social network by US Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem, UNN informs.

Details

According to her, American law enforcement officers arrested two Ukrainians in cooperation with the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Under the presidency of Donald Trump, if you come to our country and violate our laws, you will be held accountable," Noem wrote.

Let us remind you

73% of Ukrainians rate the election of Donald Trump as US president as a negative factor for Ukraine. This share has increased significantly compared to December 2024, when only 21% of respondents expressed a similar opinion.

According to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, if in December 2024, 31% of respondents believed that peace with Trump would be rather or completely unfair, then in February-March 2025, this figure increased to 58%.

"This is a fake": Trump reacted to media polls about his rating29.04.25, 12:29 • 5940 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
