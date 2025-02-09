Two tourists die due to bedbug treatment in Sri Lanka hotel

Two tourists have died due to suspected pesticide poisoning after their room in a Sri Lankan hostel was treated for bedbugs. The police have launched an investigation, and the facility has been closed. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that 24-year-old Ebony McIntosh and 26-year-old Nadine Ragus were staying at the Miracle Colombo City Hostel in the capital of Sri Lanka. They both fell ill after their hostel room was fumigated to get rid of bedbugs. They were hospitalized.

Police are still investigating whether the two women were poisoned by pesticides. An autopsy to determine the cause of McIntosh's death will take place after her family arrives in Sri Lanka.

Recall

Seven foreigners were hospitalized after drinking a cocktail at the five-star Warwick Fiji resort. Five of the victims were tourists from the United States and Australia, and two were foreign residents of Fiji.

Four people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Bukovyna: how to avoid similar tragedies