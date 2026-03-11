Two substations in Lviv are de-energized due to an accident, there are changes in tram and trolleybus traffic

An emergency power outage has been recorded at two substations in Lviv. As reported by the Lviv City Council, there are changes in the operation of some trams and trolleybuses, UNN reports.

Due to an emergency shutdown in the Lvivoblenergo networks, approximately from 3:00 PM, the Levandivka microdistrict (Shyroka, Syayvo, Levandivska, Povityana, Nyzynna streets and adjacent areas), part of the railway station microdistrict (Smal-Stotskoho, Kulparkivska, Horodotska streets and adjacent areas), the DOK microdistrict, Lyubinska, Okruzhna, Zygzag, Sulyma streets and adjacent streets have been temporarily de-energized. Two traction substations of LKP Lvivelektrotrans have also been de-energized. Due to this, temporary changes in tram and trolleybus traffic are in effect in the city. - the message says.

According to the Lviv City Council's transport department, the current situation is as follows:

• Trolleybuses No. 27, No. 32, No. 30 — temporarily out of service.

• Trolleybus No. 23 — runs along the route: Bus Station — Kulparkivska Street ring — Volodymyr Velykyi Street.

• Trolleybus No. 38 — runs along the route: Khutorivka Street — Kulparkivska Street ring — Volodymyr Velykyi Street.

• Tram No. 1 — runs along the route: Pohulyanka Street — Konovaltsia Street.

• Tram No. 4 — runs along the route: Vernadsky Street — Konovaltsia Street.

• Tram No. 9 — runs along the route: Torfyana Street — Konovaltsia Street.

• Tram No. 6 — runs along the route: Mykolaychuka Street — St. Anne's Church.

Emergency crews of Lvivoblenergo are working to restore power, the city council added.

Lviv received 10 new trams as part of a program to upgrade public transport with European funds