Two Shahed drones hit a residential area in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
Two Shahed-type drones were spotted in Kharkiv. One hit a private house in the Kyiv district, the other near an educational institution in the Sloboda district. There were no casualties.
Two Shahed-type drones were spotted in Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that one of the drones hit a private residential building in the Kyiv district of the city, and the other hit an educational institution in the Sloboda district, UNN reports .
Details
Two shaheds were recorded: in Kyivskyi district of the city - in a private residential building, in Slobidskyi district - near an educational institution.
Information about possible damage is currently being clarified.
