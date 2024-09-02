Two Shahed drones hit a residential area in Kharkiv

Two Shahed-type drones were spotted in Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that one of the drones hit a private residential building in the Kyiv district of the city, and the other hit an educational institution in the Sloboda district, UNN reports .

Details

Two shaheds were recorded: in Kyivskyi district of the city - in a private residential building, in Slobidskyi district - near an educational institution.

Information about possible damage is currently being clarified.

