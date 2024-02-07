Two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers fly near Alaska
Two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers, accompanied by SU-30SM fighters, flew near Alaska.
On February 7, two Russian strategic bombers flew over the waters near the US state of Alaska, but they remained in international airspace. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
It is noted that the Russian Tu-95s flew for about 9 hours, accompanied by SU-30SM fighters. They flew over the Bering and Chukchi Seas.
The flight was carried out in accordance with international airspace regulations,
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported that it had detected four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaskan air defense recognition zone.
