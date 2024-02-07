Two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers fly near Alaska

On February 7, two Russian strategic bombers flew over the waters near the US state of Alaska, but they remained in international airspace. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian Tu-95s flew for about 9 hours, accompanied by SU-30SM fighters. They flew over the Bering and Chukchi Seas.

The flight was carried out in accordance with international airspace regulations, - Russian long-range aviation commander Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash said.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported that it had detected four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaskan air defense recognition zone.

Recall

On February 7, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets, including 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs, launched by Russia to strike at targets on Ukrainian territory.

Military expert: Russian IL-22M and A-50 aircraft could have shot down Patriot SAMs