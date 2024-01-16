Military expert: Russian IL-22M and A-50 aircraft could have shot down Patriot SAMs

According to Defense Express editor-in-chief Oleh Katkov, Russian IL-22M and A-50 aircraft could have shot down the Patriot air defense system. But this assumption is quite cautious, he said in the program "Frontline", reports UNN.

Details

According to the expert, if the planes shot down the Patriot SAM, it was an "astronomical and unmeasurable" work of our defenders, because it is not only risky but also difficult, because it would have to be placed quite close to the enemy.

This is a huge, complex, large-sized, long-deployable complex, which is not only very mobile, but also emits a powerful radar signal that is detected by enemy radio intelligence the expert said

Military expert: No one in history has ever shot down a long-range radar detection aircraft except the Armed Forces of Ukraine