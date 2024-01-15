Military expert: No one in history has ever shot down a long-range radar detection aircraft except the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are once again making history. So far, no one has ever shot down a long-range radar detection aircraft. This was stated by Defense Express editor-in-chief Oleh Katkov in the program "Frontline", UNN reports.

Details

Katkov noted that this is another new page of military history, which is being written by the Ukrainian military with valor and skill.

There are not many such aircraft in Russia. They are of great importance. On paper, there are up to 10 of them. And these are paper figures. Not all of them are in airworthy condition informed the military expert.

Katkov mentioned what else surprised the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the war:

sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser,

Destruction of a submarine by a cruise missile,

the use of surface drones for the first time.

The military expert told what tasks were performed and how the enemy A-50 and Il-22 aircraft shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces operated

Recall

On January 14, it was reported that the Ukrainian military had shot down two aircraft, an A-50 and an Il-22, which were in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

On January 15, the destruction of the planes was confirmed by the Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.