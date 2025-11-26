Two prison employees in Luhansk region have been notified of suspicion for torturing over 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war

Two employees of the Sukhodil correctional colony in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region have been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of systematic torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, facts of cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the so-called Sukhodil correctional colony in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region have been documented. The prisoners were subjected to electric shocks to various parts of their bodies, repeatedly beaten with rubber batons, hands, and feet, humiliated, and subjected to physical and moral suffering. The violence was systematic, and subordinates were given direct orders to continue the beatings. - the report says.

It has been established that two colony employees, who voluntarily sided with the enemy administration after the occupation, held positions in 2022–2025 that allowed them to control access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and influence the actions of personnel. According to the investigation, they personally used electric current and beatings and demanded that their subordinates maintain a regime of intimidation and humiliation.

More than forty Ukrainian servicemen were tortured. The case materials contain documented instances of electric shock, numerous bodily injuries, and evidence of intentional infliction of punitive pain.

Both colony employees have been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of prisoners of war and giving orders to commit such acts (Part 1 of Article 438, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of declaring them wanted is being resolved.

