Two prison employees in Luhansk region have been notified of suspicion for torturing over 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 3800 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 14931 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 12353 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 11109 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20799 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 14223 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 13422 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 23730 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40315 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30601 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
4.3m/s
83%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"November 26, 01:00 AM • 24374 views
Erdogan proposes resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in IstanbulNovember 26, 02:02 AM • 9004 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 19994 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 19076 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift06:56 AM • 4692 views
Publications
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 14931 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20799 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 43765 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 52592 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 102767 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 22871 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 57605 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 75502 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 76024 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 82895 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Two prison employees in Luhansk region have been notified of suspicion for torturing over 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

Two employees of the Sukhodil Correctional Colony in Luhansk region have been notified of suspicion in absentia. They tortured over forty Ukrainian prisoners of war with electric current and beat them.

Two prison employees in Luhansk region have been notified of suspicion for torturing over 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war

Two employees of the Sukhodil correctional colony in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region have been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of systematic torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, facts of cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the so-called Sukhodil correctional colony in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region have been documented. The prisoners were subjected to electric shocks to various parts of their bodies, repeatedly beaten with rubber batons, hands, and feet, humiliated, and subjected to physical and moral suffering. The violence was systematic, and subordinates were given direct orders to continue the beatings.

- the report says.

It has been established that two colony employees, who voluntarily sided with the enemy administration after the occupation, held positions in 2022–2025 that allowed them to control access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and influence the actions of personnel. According to the investigation, they personally used electric current and beatings and demanded that their subordinates maintain a regime of intimidation and humiliation.

More than forty Ukrainian servicemen were tortured. The case materials contain documented instances of electric shock, numerous bodily injuries, and evidence of intentional infliction of punitive pain.

Both colony employees have been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of prisoners of war and giving orders to commit such acts (Part 1 of Article 438, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of declaring them wanted is being resolved.

Two militants of the "DPR" were notified of suspicions of torture and sexual violence in Donetsk region07.10.25, 15:51 • 2666 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine