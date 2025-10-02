Two planes collided in New York: a flight attendant was injured, passengers were evacuated

An aviation incident occurred at LaGuardia Airport in New York – two Delta Airlines regional jets, belonging to the subsidiary Endeavor Air, collided while taxiing. Despite serious damage to one of the aircraft, casualties were avoided. This is reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, around 9:56 PM local time. Both CRJ-900 aircraft were moving at low speed when one clipped the other. As a result, one of the planes had a wing partially torn off, and the nose of the other sustained significant damage.

There were 85 passengers on board. All of them were urgently evacuated and accommodated in hotels with food provided. They were promised new flights the next day. The only injured person was a flight attendant, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitnesses describe the moment of the accident as extremely shocking.

We were pulling up to our runway, and we got completely smashed by another Delta flight... I don't know if we hit them or they hit us, but it was very jarring – said one of the passengers, who turned out to be a CBS News producer.

According to him, there was panic in the cabin, people rushed forward in their seats.

Delta Airlines has already reacted to the incident.

Delta will cooperate with all relevant authorities to understand what happened, as the safety of our customers and people is paramount. We apologize to our customers for this experience – said a company spokesperson.

The airport confirmed that passengers were disembarked directly on the runway and transported by bus to the terminal. It was emphasized that the collision did not affect the further operation of LaGuardia Airport.

