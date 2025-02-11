Two people killed in Sumy region as a result of air strike on Krasnopilska community

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Two people killed in Sumy region as a result of air strike on Krasnopilska community

A 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy air strike on the Krasnopil community. An agricultural enterprise, vehicles and premises were damaged.

On February 11, two civilians died as a result of an enemy air strike on the Krasnopilska community of Sumy district. An investigation into the war crime has been launched.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

The enemy attack killed a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. An agricultural enterprise, vehicles, and premises were damaged

- the statement said.
A pre-trial investigation into this fact was initiated under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Two women were injured and 348 windows were damaged as a result of a hostile attack by a Shahed drone in Sumy . Rescuers are working at the scene, and an invincibility center has been set up, where more than 60 people have already received help.

From the border areas of Sumy region 777 children were evacuated, where children were threatened by the enemy. 

