Two people killed in Sumy region as a result of air strike on Krasnopilska community

On February 11, two civilians died as a result of an enemy air strike on the Krasnopilska community of Sumy district. An investigation into the war crime has been launched.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

The enemy attack killed a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. An agricultural enterprise, vehicles, and premises were damaged - the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation into this fact was initiated under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Two women were injured and 348 windows were damaged as a result of a hostile attack by a Shahed drone in Sumy . Rescuers are working at the scene, and an invincibility center has been set up, where more than 60 people have already received help.

From the border areas of Sumy region 777 children were evacuated, where children were threatened by the enemy.

