117 attacks per day: 8 communities in Sumy region under massive shelling by occupants

The border areas of Sumy region were again under fire from enemy troops. During the day, 117 attacks were recorded, which caused 154 explosions in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The settlements of eight communities were hit: Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne, Khutir-Mikhailiv and Seredina-Buda.

Velykopysarivska community suffered the most. Here, Russians used FPV drones, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicles, carrying out a total of 68 explosions. The attacks damaged non-residential premises, six cars, a medical center, two shops, and three residential buildings.

In the Khotyn community, the enemy used FPV drones, artillery and guided aerial bombs, resulting in 23 explosions. In Yunakivska community, mortar attacks, FPV drone strikes, drone explosive device drops and air attacks occurred, resulting in 25 explosions.

The Miropilska community suffered two air strikes and an FPV drone attack. The enemy dropped four mines on the territory of Krasnopilska community and used drones to drop explosives and FPV drone strikes, which caused 15 explosions. Ten mortar explosions were recorded in Seredyno-Budska community, and four mine explosions were recorded in Khutir-Mykhailivska community.

Two FPV drone strikes and four artillery attacks were recorded in Shalyhyne community.

The shelling does not stop, which threatens the lives and property of the border residents.

