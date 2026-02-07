Two people injured, houses damaged in Russian attack on Rivne region - State Emergency Service

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 6736 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 20075 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 34811 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 29893 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 26003 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 33489 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 14764 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 34199 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18378 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20917 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1.7m/s
88%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
137 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest areas of the frontFebruary 6, 11:36 PM • 7376 views
"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing RussiaPhotoFebruary 7, 12:38 AM • 14312 views
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Burshtyn04:07 AM • 7352 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation04:30 AM • 17415 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 6064 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 6194 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 33489 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 32317 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 34199 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 44460 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Vinnytsia
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 9168 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 23754 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 26366 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 35462 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 38548 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

Two people injured, houses damaged in Russian attack on Rivne region - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Two people were injured and three residential buildings were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on the Rivne region on February 7. Rescue services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Two people injured, houses damaged in Russian attack on Rivne region - State Emergency Service
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian attack on Rivne region on the night of February 7, 2 people were injured and residential buildings were damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the Russian attack, 2 people were injured. Three residential buildings were damaged. Fires broke out

- the message says.

Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, recording the consequences of another enemy attack.

Recall

On the night of February 7, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Kharkiv