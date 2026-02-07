Two people injured, houses damaged in Russian attack on Rivne region - State Emergency Service
Two people were injured and three residential buildings were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on the Rivne region on February 7. Rescue services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
As a result of the Russian attack on Rivne region on the night of February 7, 2 people were injured and residential buildings were damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
As a result of the Russian attack, 2 people were injured. Three residential buildings were damaged. Fires broke out
Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, recording the consequences of another enemy attack.
Recall
On the night of February 7, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.