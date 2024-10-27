Two killed and 13 wounded - consequences of Russian shelling in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling in Donetsk region resulted in 2 deaths and 13 injuries. 70 civilian objects were damaged in 8 settlements, including 22 residential buildings.
Two people were killed in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling yesterday, October 26. Also, 9 civilians and 4 police officers were injured. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.
Eight settlements of the region were under fire: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove, Mykolaivka, Toretsk, and the villages of Kostyantynopil, Markove, Rozdolne, and Sontsivka.
As a result of the Russian attacks, 70 civilian objects were damaged, including 22 residential buildings.
On Kostyantynivka , Russian troops dropped two FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module, killing one person and injuring three other civilians. Two apartment buildings and 10 private houses, administrative buildings, 26 civilian cars, gas pipelines, and power grids were damaged.
The occupants killed a civilian, damaged a civilian car and motorcycle, and a power line when they struck Mykolayivka .
Konstantinople Russia hits with Tornado-S MLRS - two residents are injured, three private houses and a car are damaged.
In Kurakhove , a man and an elderly woman were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack.
One wounded in Toretsk and one in Sontsivka.
In Markove 4 private houses were damaged, in Rozdolne - three.
In addition to civilians, four policemen were wounded by Russian shelling, one of them is in serious condition.
