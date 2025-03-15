Two injured in Russian attack on Odesa region - Prosecutor's Office shows consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were injured as a result of the night attack by UAVs on Odesa region: a truck driver in Chornomorsk and a woman in Odesa. An energy facility, enterprises, houses and vehicles were damaged.
As a result of another massive attack by enemy UAVs on Odesa region, 2 people were injured, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on the evening of March 14 and on the night of March 15, 2025, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa and the region with strike drones.
A 53-year-old truck driver was wounded in Chornomorsk. A 61-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds in Odesa and was hospitalized
As indicated, an energy infrastructure facility, buildings of private enterprises, residential buildings, a car service station, a car shop, cars and trucks were damaged.
