Two helicopters were involved in extinguishing fires at the scene of the shelling in Kyiv on June 17 - SES

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 13509 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 46107 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 34202 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 52513 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 91303 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 214430 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 222229 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 199758 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228750 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192700 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"June 18, 01:41 AM • 24660 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 63173 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to KyivJune 18, 02:35 AM • 37771 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 71355 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 21523 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 124723 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 352409 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 396084 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 396572 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 465854 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Kyiv
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 78023 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 137146 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 149002 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 208455 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118920 views
Actual
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Fox News

Two helicopters were involved in extinguishing fires at the scene of the shelling in Kyiv on June 17 - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

During the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling on June 17, the State Emergency Service involved two helicopters to extinguish fires. The use of aviation significantly increased the efficiency of rescuers.

Two helicopters were involved in extinguishing fires at the scene of the shelling in Kyiv on June 17 - SES

During the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian shelling on June 17, the State Emergency Service used two helicopters to extinguish fires. Their use significantly increased the efficiency of rescuers, said the press officer of the SES Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, writes UNN.

When there are large-scale fires, they can spread over a large area, spread to other areas, then not only rescuers work on the ground. It is effective to involve aviation here in order to hit the area with water. This time, two helicopters of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were connected

- Khorunzhyi said.

The press officer of the SES noted that the use of helicopters increases the efficiency of rescuers.

"It's all related to fire fighting tactics. This increases the efficiency of our units," Khorunzhyi emphasized.

Supplement

The head of KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the Russian missile strike on a nine-story building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv claimed the lives of 21 people. He noted that this figure brings the total number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital on June 17 to 26.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
