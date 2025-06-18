Two helicopters were involved in extinguishing fires at the scene of the shelling in Kyiv on June 17 - SES

During the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian shelling on June 17, the State Emergency Service used two helicopters to extinguish fires. Their use significantly increased the efficiency of rescuers, said the press officer of the SES Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, writes UNN.

When there are large-scale fires, they can spread over a large area, spread to other areas, then not only rescuers work on the ground. It is effective to involve aviation here in order to hit the area with water. This time, two helicopters of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were connected - Khorunzhyi said.

The press officer of the SES noted that the use of helicopters increases the efficiency of rescuers.

"It's all related to fire fighting tactics. This increases the efficiency of our units," Khorunzhyi emphasized.

The head of KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the Russian missile strike on a nine-story building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv claimed the lives of 21 people. He noted that this figure brings the total number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital on June 17 to 26.