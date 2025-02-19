Two FSB informers who corrected enemy strikes detained in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40934 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65976 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103891 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69899 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116062 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100762 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112942 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116670 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152469 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66980 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109217 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 81399 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 47451 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74887 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103891 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116062 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152469 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143196 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175583 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33612 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74887 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133955 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135845 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164144 views
Two FSB informers who corrected enemy strikes detained in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22869 views

In Kharkiv region, two locals were exposed who collected data on the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the FSB. A former teacher and a hotel security guard were passing information to the enemy via Telegram.

Two FSB informants were detained in Kharkiv region who  tried to reconnoiter the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces in the region on the order of the enemy. This was reported by the SBU, UNN wrote.

Details

The SBU detained two more FSB informants in Kharkiv region. According to the investigation, on the order of the enemy, they tried to reconnoiter the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces in the region and passed this information to the Rashists

- , the statement said.

According to the information, the attackers were residents of Kharkiv. They acted separately and were recruited by the enemy through Telegram channels.

One of the defendants is a former lecturer at a local university. His task was to take the geolocations of reserve command posts and fortifications of Kharkiv's defenders. To do this, he drove around the northern outskirts of the city in his car, secretly recorded the location of Ukrainian defenders, and then “reported” to the FSB.

Two Russian agents detained for explosion near Kamianets-Podilskyi shopping center, where a courier was killed17.02.25, 10:46 • 25263 views

Another defendant turned out to be a security guard at a local hotel who, under the guise of walking, spied on the temporary bases of the Defense Forces in the community. The detainees “reported” to their curators from Russia via text messages in a messenger. They also sent screenshots of Google maps with potential targets marked.

SBU cyber specialists exposed both offenders, documented their subversive activities and detained them at their places of residence. At the same time, the SBU took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the relevant areas

- , the special services say.

According to the information, during the searches, cell phones and computer equipment with evidence of cooperation with Russia were seized from the detainees.

Image

The SBU investigators served them with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground)

- , the statement said.

The defendants are currently being held in custody without bail. They face up to 8 years in prison.

Russian agent detained in Kyiv region for passing data on ex-military prisoners to Russians18.02.25, 10:29 • 30032 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
kharkivKharkiv

