Two FSB informers who corrected enemy strikes detained in Kharkiv region

Two FSB informants were detained in Kharkiv region who tried to reconnoiter the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces in the region on the order of the enemy. This was reported by the SBU, UNN wrote.

Details

The SBU detained two more FSB informants in Kharkiv region. According to the investigation, on the order of the enemy, they tried to reconnoiter the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces in the region and passed this information to the Rashists - , the statement said.

According to the information, the attackers were residents of Kharkiv. They acted separately and were recruited by the enemy through Telegram channels.

One of the defendants is a former lecturer at a local university. His task was to take the geolocations of reserve command posts and fortifications of Kharkiv's defenders. To do this, he drove around the northern outskirts of the city in his car, secretly recorded the location of Ukrainian defenders, and then “reported” to the FSB.

Another defendant turned out to be a security guard at a local hotel who, under the guise of walking, spied on the temporary bases of the Defense Forces in the community. The detainees “reported” to their curators from Russia via text messages in a messenger. They also sent screenshots of Google maps with potential targets marked.

SBU cyber specialists exposed both offenders, documented their subversive activities and detained them at their places of residence. At the same time, the SBU took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the relevant areas - , the special services say.

According to the information, during the searches, cell phones and computer equipment with evidence of cooperation with Russia were seized from the detainees.

The SBU investigators served them with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground) - , the statement said.

The defendants are currently being held in custody without bail. They face up to 8 years in prison.

