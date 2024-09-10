Two “divers” were detained near the border with Romania

Two men, residents of Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, were detained while trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Two people were detained while trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

The detainees were residents of Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. They were driven to the river by a 60-year-old resident of Nyzhnya Apsha, Zakarpattia, in his vehicle. By prior arrangement, the Transcarpathian was to assist the Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk residents in illegally crossing the Ukrainian-Romanian border - the press service of the State Border Guard Service informs.

The agency notes that the dealer planned to earn $15,000 from his “clients”; he also tried to escape, but border guards also detained him.

Border guards reported the detection of signs of a crime under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code to the police. At present, operatives of the Mukachevo Detachment are establishing all the circumstances of the offense and identifying the persons involved in the organization of the scheme of illegal trafficking of men of military age.

