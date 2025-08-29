Two directions on the front almost equalized in the number of battles yesterday - General Staff

The Pokrovsk and Lyman directions almost equaled each other in the number of battles last day - 37 and 31 respectively, with a total of 191 combat engagements on the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, showing a map of military operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 191 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 3 missile and 70 air strikes, using 36 missiles and dropping 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,358 shellings, including 102 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6,205 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a command post, three artillery pieces, and one other important enemy object," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropped 20 guided bombs, carried out 163 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Zapadne, Synkivka, Holubivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 31 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped ten enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Dachensk, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, and Zaporizke.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces once near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Tanks, over six dozen artillery systems, and 850 soldiers: General Staff reveals Russian losses for the day