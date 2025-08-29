Two directions on the front almost equalized in the number of battles yesterday - General Staff

$41.260.06
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
06:25 AM • 14407 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 20947 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
August 28, 03:40 PM • 45537 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 56068 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 129086 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 68478 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77752 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113013 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 126636 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 18736 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the oceanAugust 29, 01:44 AM • 16605 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 17372 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 14728 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 9796 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 20949 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM • 45540 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 67214 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 129091 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 205262 views
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 132062 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 162164 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 164137 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 153792 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 184247 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
ChatGPT
S-400 missile system
The Hill

Two directions on the front almost equalized in the number of battles yesterday - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1614 views

Over the past day, 191 combat engagements were recorded on the front. Pokrovsk and Lyman directions lead in the number of enemy attacks.

Two directions on the front almost equalized in the number of battles yesterday - General Staff

The Pokrovsk and Lyman directions almost equaled each other in the number of battles last day - 37 and 31 respectively, with a total of 191 combat engagements on the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, showing a map of military operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 191 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 3 missile and 70 air strikes, using 36 missiles and dropping 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,358 shellings, including 102 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6,205 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a command post, three artillery pieces, and one other important enemy object," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropped 20 guided bombs, carried out 163 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Zapadne, Synkivka, Holubivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 31 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped ten enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Dachensk, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, and Zaporizke.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces once near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Tanks, over six dozen artillery systems, and 850 soldiers: General Staff reveals Russian losses for the day29.08.25, 07:49 • 2254 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine