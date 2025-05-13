As a result of Russian attacks on Kharkiv region, two people died, seven were injured - prosecutor's office

On May 13, the occupiers massively shelled five settlements in Kharkiv region with various types of weapons throughout the day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On May 13, starting from 9:40 a.m., Russian servicemen shelled Kupyansk with various types of weapons. As a result of several FPV drone hits, the buildings of a communal enterprise and a car were damaged.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the enemy launched another series of air strikes on the city. Private houses, outbuildings, and enterprise buildings were damaged by KAB hits. A 56-year-old woman was injured and received assistance on the spot. A 34-year-old man has an acute stress reaction.

In addition, several KABs were recorded hitting the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. Residential buildings were damaged.

Chuguyiv region was also under enemy fire. As a result of a UAV hitting a field near the village of Shestakove, an excavator was damaged.

At 3:15 p.m., the Russian army also attacked an enterprise in the village of Staryi Saltiv with a drone, injuring one person and damaging two cars. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used the Lancet UAV to attack Chuguyiv region.

Based on the documented facts of crimes committed by the Russian armed forces against the civilian population of Kupyansk and Chuguyiv districts, the district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv region have launched pre-trial investigations.

Recall

The Russian army struck Nechvolodivka with three air bombs, killing two people. Four more people were injured to varying degrees and are being assisted.