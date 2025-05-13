$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 34450 views

May 13, 12:11 PM • 42382 views

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 65742 views

May 13, 10:48 AM • 65835 views

May 13, 08:36 AM • 138989 views

May 13, 07:44 AM • 68280 views

May 13, 05:20 AM • 147772 views

May 13, 05:00 AM • 142587 views

May 12, 07:01 PM • 89543 views

May 12, 03:56 PM • 66000 views

May 13, 10:05 AM • 78343 views

May 13, 10:29 AM • 90381 views

02:29 PM • 34982 views

03:04 PM • 42461 views

04:52 PM • 13449 views
04:08 PM • 34416 views

03:04 PM • 42968 views

May 13, 08:36 AM • 138945 views

May 13, 05:20 AM • 147733 views

May 13, 05:00 AM • 142562 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

04:52 PM • 13797 views

May 13, 10:05 AM • 78692 views

May 13, 08:20 AM • 83855 views

May 13, 07:57 AM • 85253 views

May 13, 07:36 AM • 85700 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

As a result of Russian attacks on Kharkiv region, two people died, seven were injured - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Russian forces shelled Kupyansk, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Shestakove, and Staryi Saltiv. Houses and businesses were damaged, and there were injuries. The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation.

On May 13, the occupiers massively shelled five settlements in Kharkiv region with various types of weapons throughout the day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On May 13, starting from 9:40 a.m., Russian servicemen shelled Kupyansk with various types of weapons. As a result of several FPV drone hits, the buildings of a communal enterprise and a car were damaged.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the enemy launched another series of air strikes on the city. Private houses, outbuildings, and enterprise buildings were damaged by KAB hits. A 56-year-old woman was injured and received assistance on the spot. A 34-year-old man has an acute stress reaction.

In addition, several KABs were recorded hitting the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. Residential buildings were damaged.

Chuguyiv region was also under enemy fire. As a result of a UAV hitting a field near the village of Shestakove, an excavator was damaged.

At 3:15 p.m., the Russian army also attacked an enterprise in the village of Staryi Saltiv with a drone, injuring one person and damaging two cars. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used the Lancet UAV to attack Chuguyiv region.

Based on the documented facts of crimes committed by the Russian armed forces against the civilian population of Kupyansk and Chuguyiv districts, the district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv region have launched pre-trial investigations.

Recall

The Russian army struck Nechvolodivka with three air bombs, killing two people. Four more people were injured to varying degrees and are being assisted.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Kharkiv Oblast
