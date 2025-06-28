Two children blown up by unknown explosive in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Stavyще, Shevchenkivska hromada, an unknown object exploded, injuring a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old teenager. The victims were hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and a hand burn, respectively.
In the Kharkiv region, two teenagers were injured in an explosion, Oleh Synyehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Two children were injured as a result of an explosion in the village of Stavyche of Shevchenko community. Preliminarily, an unknown object that the boys found near the yard detonated.
According to him, the victims are 12 and 15 years old. "The younger boy received an open craniocerebral injury, the 15-year-old teenager - a burn to the hand," said the head of the OVA.
Both, according to him, were hospitalized. Doctors provide all necessary assistance.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
