Two cars collide in Kyiv region, three people are injured
Kyiv • UNN
A Nissan and a Chevrolet collided on the Mala Snitinka-Fastiv highway. The two drivers and a passenger were injured and hospitalized, and the police launched an investigation under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code.
An accident involving two cars occurred in the Kyiv region, two drivers and a passenger were injured, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv regional police.
Details
According to law enforcement, the accident occurred on the Mala Snitynka-Fastiv highway. Law enforcement officers have established that the driver of a Nissan lost control, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Chevrolet.
The 38- and 73-year-old drivers of both cars and a 56-year-old passenger of the Nissan were injured in the collision. All the victims were hospitalized in a local medical facility.
Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact (Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code).
In Chernihiv region, 4 people died in an accident, including 2 children16.10.24, 23:51 • 18395 views