In Chernihiv region, 4 people died in an accident, including 2 children
Kyiv • UNN
An accident involving a VAZ car and a KamAZ truck occurred in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. The collision killed four people - a married couple and their two young children.
As a result of a traffic accident near the village of Shevchenkove in Chernihiv region, 4 people died, including 2 children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the traffic accident occurred near the village of Shevchenkove of the Komariv territorial community of the Nizhyn district.
As a result of the collision between a VAZ car and a KamAZ truck, a 29-year-old driver, his 29-year-old wife and two children born in 2016 and 2024 were killed,
