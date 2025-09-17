$41.230.05
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Turned forest into a source of profit: Kravchenko announced over UAH 720 million in damages and 9 new suspicions for officials of the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Damages to the state amounting to UAH 924.8 million have been established in the pre-trial investigation into the activities of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" and its branches. 44 suspicions have been served.

Turned forest into a source of profit: Kravchenko announced over UAH 720 million in damages and 9 new suspicions for officials of the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine"

In Prykarpattia, nine more officials of the "Forests of Ukraine" enterprise have been notified of suspicion of crimes in the field of forestry, which caused damages to the state amounting to UAH 721 million. In total, 44 suspicions have already been served in the pre-trial investigation of the state enterprise's activities. This was reported on Wednesday by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

"Forests of Ukraine" is not someone's private cash register, but a national treasure. For years, the system of the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" has been entangled in corruption schemes. Illegal logging, sale of timber at understated prices, official negligence, and abuse turned the forest into a source of profit for individual officials. The prosecutor's office consistently exposes these schemes.

- Kravchenko said on social media.

According to the Prosecutor General, in various regions, heads of branches, foresters, and officials who covered up crimes and allowed nature to be destroyed came under suspicion.

"Today we are talking about the Ivano-Frankivsk region: damages to the state of UAH 721 million. Suspicions to 9 officials of the enterprise," Kravchenko said.

According to him, among the suspects are:

• State Enterprise "Deliatynske LH": chief forester, who illegally issued logging permits.

• "Kutske LH" DSGP "Forests of Ukraine": two former heads, head of the forestry department and an engineer, who in 2022 allowed illegal logging within the nature reserve fund. Forests on an area of 195 hectares of the "Hutsulshchyna" National Nature Park were destroyed.

• Bohorodchany Special Agroforestry — director, who entered into direct contracts for the purchase and sale of timber products at understated prices.

• Kolomyia Special Agroforestry — director, who used the same corrupt schemes for selling timber.

• Kobaky Forestry of "Kosivskyi RP (Raiagrolis)" — forest master, whose official negligence led to illegal logging on the territory of the nature reserve fund.

• Tysiv Forestry of KP "Dolynskyi Special Agroforestry" — forest master, due to whose inaction trees were illegally cut down.

In total, as the Prosecutor General indicated, in the pre-trial investigation of the activities of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" and its branches, damages to the state amounting to UAH 924.8 million were established, and 44 suspicions were served.

This is further proof: systemic corruption destroys our ecology. And we will react fundamentally

- Kravchenko emphasized.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine