Turkish Parliament to consider Sweden's NATO application

The General Assembly of the Grand National Assembly (parliament) of Turkey will today discuss an international agreement containing Turkey's consent to the Kingdom of Sweden's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. This was reported by Hürriyet, according to UNN.

After the Foreign Affairs Commission's report is finalized, it is expected that the protocol on Sweden's participation in the North Atlantic Treaty will be submitted for discussion at the General Assembly by the Justice and Development Party leadership.

If the proposal is approved, the international agreement will be discussed and then voted on.

According to Anadolu, the meeting, which is scheduled to consider the approval of the ratification of the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO, will begin at 15:00 Turkish time.

Earlier in October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO.

If the protocol is approved by the Turkish Parliament's General Assembly, the Hungarian Parliament is expected to give final approval to Sweden's membership in NATO.