Turkish officials do not expect a visit from Trump on Thursday, but do not completely rule out a trip in the coming days - Bloomberg

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 290 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 14145 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13302 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13734 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42508 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44741 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68114 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60920 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66566 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152379 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 76091 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33361 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79111 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64813 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60639 views
Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 14145 views

01:55 PM • 14145 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 42508 views

12:09 PM • 42508 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60906 views

09:23 AM • 60906 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 65088 views

09:07 AM • 65088 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79393 views

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79393 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

Poland

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 4138 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17207 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22235 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33549 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58906 views
FAB-250

Brent Crude

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Turkish officials do not expect a visit from Trump on Thursday, but do not completely rule out a trip in the coming days - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

Turkish officials do not rule out a visit from Trump in the coming days, especially with the participation of Putin. Russia and Ukraine are preparing for negotiations.

Turkish officials do not expect a visit from Trump on Thursday, but do not completely rule out a trip in the coming days - Bloomberg

Turkish officials do not expect US President Donald Trump to visit on Thursday, but they do not completely rule out the possibility of a trip in the coming days, especially if Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin joins him, senior Turkish officials said on condition of anonymity, as planning is private, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to officials, the Turkish side is making appropriate preparations.

Earlier

US President Donald Trump has continued to express interest in traveling to Turkey for a possible high-stakes meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, saying on Wednesday that Putin "would like me to be there" and that it remains "a possibility"

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has not yet agreed to personally participate in the talks in Turkey scheduled for Thursday, despite proposing it himself. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he will not negotiate with any representative of Russia other than Putin himself.

Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold their first direct talks in years, with pressure mounting on Moscow to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to attend the meetings along with Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that he was not yet ready to name the delegation that would participate in the talks.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
