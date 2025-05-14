Turkish officials do not expect a visit from Trump on Thursday, but do not completely rule out a trip in the coming days - Bloomberg

Turkish officials do not expect US President Donald Trump to visit on Thursday, but they do not completely rule out the possibility of a trip in the coming days, especially if Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin joins him, senior Turkish officials said on condition of anonymity, as planning is private, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to officials, the Turkish side is making appropriate preparations.

Earlier

US President Donald Trump has continued to express interest in traveling to Turkey for a possible high-stakes meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, saying on Wednesday that Putin "would like me to be there" and that it remains "a possibility"

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has not yet agreed to personally participate in the talks in Turkey scheduled for Thursday, despite proposing it himself. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he will not negotiate with any representative of Russia other than Putin himself.

Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold their first direct talks in years, with pressure mounting on Moscow to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to attend the meetings along with Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that he was not yet ready to name the delegation that would participate in the talks.