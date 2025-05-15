Turkish Foreign Minister: negotiations between Ukraine and Russia - a new chance for peace

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara
09:17 AM • 48 views

Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara

06:00 AM • 19023 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100423 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105893 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198823 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94473 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65766 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161726 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58758 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74354 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
6.7m/s
53%
742mm
Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 39406 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 86242 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

03:36 AM • 37133 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

04:23 AM • 91132 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49863 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 95023 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 161311 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198823 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161726 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 179005 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 12486 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 50202 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 51740 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 73503 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 83466 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Turkish Foreign Minister: negotiations between Ukraine and Russia - a new chance for peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that today's negotiations between Ukraine and Russia could be a new impetus for peace. He expressed hope that the negotiations will open a new chapter.

Turkish Foreign Minister: negotiations between Ukraine and Russia - a new chance for peace

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that today's talks between Ukraine and Russia could be a "new chance for peace". This was reported by Sky News, UNN writes.

Details

According to the media, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, today's negotiations between Russia and Ukraine open up new opportunities for peace between the two countries.

He also added that he hopes that the new round of negotiations will open a new chapter.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine and Russia are trying to coordinate their positions. They are trying to do this without losing ground in public diplomacy and strategic political communication.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
Brent
$63.64
Bitcoin
$102,237.60
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$35.21
Золото
$3,165.50
Ethereum
$2,566.22