Turkish Foreign Minister: negotiations between Ukraine and Russia - a new chance for peace

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that today's talks between Ukraine and Russia could be a "new chance for peace". This was reported by Sky News, UNN writes.

Details

According to the media, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, today's negotiations between Russia and Ukraine open up new opportunities for peace between the two countries.

He also added that he hopes that the new round of negotiations will open a new chapter.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine and Russia are trying to coordinate their positions. They are trying to do this without losing ground in public diplomacy and strategic political communication.