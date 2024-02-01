Turkish banks start closing accounts of Russian companies

Turkish banks have tightened their policies towards Russian clients. Some financial organizations have started closing accounts for companies and have increased requirements for individuals who are going to get a card. Entrepreneurs, financial consultants and representatives of business associations told this to a Russian media outlet, UNN reports .

Until December 2023, there were two "omnivorous" and two "semi-omnivorous" banks in Turkey that worked with Russians. The first two closed the accounts of a significant number of legal entities after being threatened with being put on the sanctions list.

The rest also began to close their accounts to Russians, especially those who opened them after the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

Banks have suspended services to corporate clients "with Russian roots," financial consultant Iskander Mirgalimov said.

Companies have indeed been advised to terminate transactions with the bank and close their accounts, - He said.

According to him, this applies to oil and gas traders and those who have used Turkey as a transit jurisdiction for settlements and deliveries.

The owner of a major trading brokerage said that Turkish banks have been closing accounts for Russian companies since 2022, but the process has now intensified. The source emphasized that banks used to close accounts for those who were subject to sanctions, and now they are closing accounts for other organizations as well.

