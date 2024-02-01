Turkish banks start closing accounts of Russian companies

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102802 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129968 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130764 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172199 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169849 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276646 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177959 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167034 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245190 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102438 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91800 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88667 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100165 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42556 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245190 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230405 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255838 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241686 views
Actual people
Actual places
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9011 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129968 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104015 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104126 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120405 views
Turkish banks start closing accounts of Russian companies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113989 views

Turkish banks have begun to close the accounts of an increasing number of Russian companies and impose stricter requirements on individuals as they tighten their policies toward Russian clients amid sanctions imposed in connection with the war in Ukraine.

Turkish banks have tightened their policies towards Russian clients. Some financial organizations have started closing accounts for companies and have increased requirements for individuals who are going to get a card. Entrepreneurs, financial consultants and representatives of business associations told this to a Russian media outlet, UNN reports .

Details

Until December 2023, there were two "omnivorous" and two "semi-omnivorous" banks in Turkey that worked with Russians. The first two closed the accounts of a significant number of legal entities after being threatened with being put on the sanctions list.

The rest also began to close their accounts to Russians, especially those who opened them after the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

Banks have suspended services to corporate clients "with Russian roots," financial consultant Iskander Mirgalimov said.

Companies have indeed been advised to terminate transactions with the bank and close their accounts,

- He said.

According to him, this applies to oil and gas traders and those who have used Turkey as a transit jurisdiction for settlements and deliveries.

The owner of a major trading brokerage said that Turkish banks have been closing accounts for Russian companies since 2022, but the process has now intensified. The source emphasized that banks used to close accounts for those who were subject to sanctions, and now they are closing accounts for other organizations as well.

Recall

The former mayor of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol and former Deputy Minister of Industry of Russia Dmitry Ovsyannikov was detained in London . He is suspected of violating sanctions legislation.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
londonLondon

