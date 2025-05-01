Turkey will complete new prototypes of the KAAN fighter by the end of 2025

The development of new KAAN aircraft prototypes is ongoing and will be completed, and flights will begin in the near future.

UNN reports with reference to Rayhaber and TRT.

Details

New prototypes of Turkish KAAN fighters will be completed and begin flights by the end of 2025. This was announced by the General Director of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Mehmet Demiroglu, at the leading technology and aerospace event Teknofest at Ercan Airport in Nicosia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

KAAN is our pride, not only TAI's, but also the pride of all of Turkey, and everything is going very well. Now there are 2 prototypes in the assembly stage. We will complete one at the end of this year and the other at the beginning of next year, and we will start flights - said Demiroglu.

Demiroglu stated that the prototypes to be manufactured will be largely similar to the basic design of the first flying prototype P0, and made it clear that there will be some noticeable external changes at this stage. The most significant of these changes will be a new air intake design that further optimizes supersonic flight performance.

We are starting a very serious flight campaign next year. We promised by the end of 2028. We want to start deliveries to our Air Force. We are doing our best to keep this promise - he said.



Recall

The Kaan aircraft is a Turkish prospective fifth-generation fighter developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries. It is planned to create three prototypes by the end of 2026.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, stated that official Kyiv wants to buy and use Turkish fifth-generation KAAN fighters.