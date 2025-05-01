$41.470.09
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11228 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 30069 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44844 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55785 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 208140 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130363 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155878 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222666 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244348 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336030 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Publications
Exclusives
Turkey will complete new prototypes of the KAAN fighter by the end of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4072 views

The development of new prototypes of the Turkish KAAN fighter continues, with test flights scheduled for the end of 2025. The new prototypes will have changes in the design of the air intake.

Turkey will complete new prototypes of the KAAN fighter by the end of 2025

The development of new KAAN aircraft prototypes is ongoing and will be completed, and flights will begin in the near future.

UNN reports with reference to Rayhaber and TRT.

Details

New prototypes of Turkish KAAN fighters will be completed and begin flights by the end of 2025. This was announced by the General Director of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Mehmet Demiroglu, at the leading technology and aerospace event Teknofest at Ercan Airport in Nicosia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

KAAN is our pride, not only TAI's, but also the pride of all of Turkey, and everything is going very well. Now there are 2 prototypes in the assembly stage. We will complete one at the end of this year and the other at the beginning of next year, and we will start flights

- said Demiroglu.

Demiroglu stated that the prototypes to be manufactured will be largely similar to the basic design of the first flying prototype P0, and made it clear that there will be some noticeable external changes at this stage. The most significant of these changes will be a new air intake design that further optimizes supersonic flight performance.

We are starting a very serious flight campaign next year. We promised by the end of 2028. We want to start deliveries to our Air Force. We are doing our best to keep this promise

- he said.

Recall

The Kaan aircraft is a Turkish prospective fifth-generation fighter developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries. It is planned to create three prototypes by the end of 2026.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, stated that official Kyiv wants to buy and use Turkish fifth-generation KAAN fighters.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Turkey
Ukraine
