Turkey warned Iran that violating its airspace is unacceptable - Reuters

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday, March 10, held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, during which he criticized Iran for violating Turkish airspace. This was reported to Reuters by an informed source from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

According to the source, the Turkish Foreign Minister told Araghchi that the violation of Turkish airspace by Iranian ballistic missiles is unacceptable.

Fidan also emphasized that Ankara would take measures against missiles aimed at it.

The source noted that the Iranian minister told Fidan that Tehran had conducted a broad investigation into the missiles.

Recall

NATO strengthened its missile defense after the Alliance's air defense systems shot down a ballistic missile launched from Iran into Turkish airspace. NATO's posture will remain at an elevated level until the threat from Iran's indiscriminate attacks in the region diminishes.