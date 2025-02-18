Turkey wants peace to come to Ukraine as soon as possible

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that in order for a just peace to come, countries that are considered strong need to demonstrate their commitment to peace. Turkey wants peace to come as soon as possible. He said this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

In order for a just peace to come, it is necessary, of course, that the countries that we consider strong demonstrate their commitment to peace. russia and Ukraine are already waiting for peace. We want peace to come as soon as possible, because there are so many prisoners - Erdogan said.

He said that Turkey, as the closest neighbor, should take steps to establish peace as soon as possible.

Addendum

Turkey supports the diplomatic goal launched by Trump to end the war quickly through negotiations.

Zelenskyy saidthat he was not going to accept Russia's ultimatums and commented on the negotiations between Russian and US representatives.