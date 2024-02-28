Turkey is shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.5 has struck near Canakkale in Turkey, raising concerns about regional seismic activity and calling for increased earthquake preparedness. The earthquake, which occurred at a shallow depth of 6.9 kilometers, was significantly felt by residents, which emphasizes the urgent need for earthquake-resistant infrastructure and public awareness. This was reported by BNN, according to UNN.

Details

The tremors were significantly felt by the residents of the province, particularly in the district of Biha. The Turkish authorities did not report any consequences.

Also, according to seismologists, a light earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 occurred in Turkey last night, which was recorded 28 km from the city of Elazig in the east of the country. It was at a very shallow depth of 8.9 km and was not felt.

