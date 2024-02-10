ukenru
04:30 AM

Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hits the Philippines, the risk of aftershocks remains

Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hits the Philippines, the risk of aftershocks remains

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33658 views

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on February 10, forcing rescuers to suspend the search for dozens of people still missing after a landslide.

On February 10, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred on the Philippine island of Mindanao. This was reported by the Philippine Seismological Agency and the German Research Center for Earth Sciences (GFZ), UNN reports.

Details

According to the GFZ, the aftershocks were located at a depth of 10 km.

The Philippine Seismological Agency provided different data, stating that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.9 and a depth of 27 km. The Philippine agency also said in its bulletin that it did not expect any damage, but that aftershocks were possible. Eyewitnesses reported on social media that the tremors were quite noticeable, and the ground shaking lasted about 20 seconds.

Authorities reported that rescuers searching for dozens of people missing after a landslide in Mako City in the southern Philippine province of Davao de Oro were forced to suspend their operations due to the earthquake.

Add

According to Reuters, the death toll from Tuesday night's landslide near a gold mine has reached 28 people, 77 are missing and 32 are injured. However, police managed to rescue a 3-year-old girl who had been trapped under the rubble for 60 hours.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Reuters
Mindanao
Philippines

