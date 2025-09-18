Tsunami threat declared in Russia's Kamchatka after 7.2 magnitude earthquake

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
07:49 PM • 960 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
05:45 PM • 5708 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 16200 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 26401 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 37049 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 23570 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 20167 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 31109 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15977 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 49774 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
77%
754mm
Popular news
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 23839 views
Lexus unveiled the world's most glamorous SUV, the Glam LX, with a walk-in closet interiorPhotoSeptember 18, 12:45 PM • 3644 views
Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the case03:35 PM • 11102 views
Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targets03:46 PM • 6054 views
Stabbed acquaintances and hid bodies in the basement: Kyiv resident to be tried for double murder04:03 PM • 5106 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 23870 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 37049 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 31336 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 31109 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 49774 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises06:24 PM • 2174 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 27120 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 26411 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 26523 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 24895 views
Actual
TikTok
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Tsunami threat declared in Russia's Kamchatka after 7.2 magnitude earthquake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

A tsunami threat has been declared in Kamchatka after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. The regional governor stated that all services have been put on high alert.

Tsunami threat declared in Russia's Kamchatka after 7.2 magnitude earthquake

A tsunami threat has been declared in Russia's Kamchatka after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to information from the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Kamchatka.

The governor of Kamchatka Krai, Vladimir Solodov, stated that all services have been put on high alert.

The US also announced a tsunami threat due to the earthquake in Kamchatka, according to the US Geological Survey.

Recall

On September 13, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 with a hypocenter at a depth of about 10 km was recorded off the coast of Kamchatka. A tsunami threat was declared.

For the first time in 600 years, the Krasheninnikov volcano erupted in Kamchatka03.08.25, 11:55 • 4530 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
United States