Tsunami threat declared in Russia's Kamchatka after 7.2 magnitude earthquake

A tsunami threat has been declared in Russia's Kamchatka after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to information from the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Kamchatka.

The governor of Kamchatka Krai, Vladimir Solodov, stated that all services have been put on high alert.

The US also announced a tsunami threat due to the earthquake in Kamchatka, according to the US Geological Survey.

Recall

On September 13, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 with a hypocenter at a depth of about 10 km was recorded off the coast of Kamchatka. A tsunami threat was declared.

