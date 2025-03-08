Trump's team is considering lifting the oil price cap if negotiations with Russia progress - Bloomberg

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18331 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110228 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170766 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107522 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343933 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173863 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145092 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196180 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124928 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108176 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+9°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87264 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11966 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24774 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12561 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21672 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18335 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87284 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110235 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170771 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160627 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21683 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24783 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38830 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47424 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135979 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Trump's team is considering lifting the oil price cap if negotiations with Russia progress - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 67623 views

Advisors to the US president are exploring the possibility of lifting some sanctions against Russia, including the oil price cap. Such changes could occur if there is progress in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump's team is considering lifting the oil price cap if negotiations with Russia progress - Bloomberg

Advisors to U.S. President Donald Trump are outlining potential sanctions against Russia that he could lift or modify, including the oil price cap, if there is progress in negotiations with Moscow regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine, citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The possible move marks another sharp divergence in policy between Washington and its allies in London and Brussels, where officials have noted that they will not prematurely lift sanctions against Russia imposed after its full-scale invasion, sources said.

The prospect of the United States easing some restrictions against Russia does not prevent Washington from "tightening the screws" on Moscow through separate measures, people say. Trump stated on Friday that he is "seriously considering" banking sanctions as well as tariffs against Russia, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration would not hesitate to go "all in" if it provides leverage in peace negotiations.

The U.S. has publicly made it clear that easing sanctions will not occur until a formal agreement is reached, while European officials expect Washington to first consider the possibility of using exceptions rather than a complete lifting of restrictions.

The price cap on Russian crude oil exports set by the G7 countries in 2022 at $60 per barrel was intended to deal a heavy blow to an economy reliant on resources. Among other measures, Moscow has assembled a "shadow fleet" of mostly old tankers that have no ties to Western countries, allowing it to maintain supplies to major consumer countries like India and China.

While British and European officials have raised objections to lifting the price cap, they acknowledged that the emergence of Russia's "shadow fleet," which is now estimated to handle a large portion of the country's oil trade, has weakened the impact of the price cap. Last month, Bloomberg reported that the G7 is considering adapting its strategy.

Any changes in U.S. policy could have serious implications for how Europe regulates trade. The EU has imposed a ban on the transportation of Russian oil by sea to third countries, focusing on restricting access to services such as insurance, with an exception for cargo sold in compliance with the price cap. If the price cap were lifted, the embargo would come into full effect.

The first "barometer" of the Trump administration's approach to sanctions against Russia will appear next week when the general license allowing the winding down of energy purchases from the country expires. If the U.S. Treasury allows the expiration of the exemption for certain transactions, it could increase pressure on the Kremlin.

US is considering how quickly to ease sanctions against Russia in the energy sector - Reuters08.03.25, 09:04 • 48336 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Brent
