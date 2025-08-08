Reuters: Trump's tariffs on Russian oil buyers carry economic and political risks

US President Donald Trump has launched an economic attack on buyers of Russian oil, trying to force the Kremlin to stop the war in Ukraine. But the new tariffs threaten not only Russia - they can destabilize world markets and create political risks for Trump himself, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Donald Trump's favorite weapon - customs pressure - is back in action, this time against the Kremlin's key clients. On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced the introduction of a 25% tariff on goods from India - in response to its import of Russian oil. And even stricter "secondary" tariffs, which will also affect China, may be announced on Friday.

These are Trump's first financial sanctions against Russia in his second presidential term. The approach, however, is not new: he previously used tariffs for political pressure - from fentanyl from Mexico to an attempt to force Denmark to give up Greenland.

The goal of the current campaign is to put Russia in a financial trap, limiting its access to key export markets. However, according to experts, the effectiveness of these measures is questionable. The Kremlin demonstrates its readiness to survive new challenges, and China and India are unlikely to stop imports, even if the US increases pressure.

"Theoretically, a blow to Russia's oil revenues could weaken its war machine. But China and India have made it clear: they play by their own rules," said Eugene Rumer, an expert at the Carnegie Endowment.

Trump's tariffs for India spoil Modi's calculations on Russian oil: Bloomberg clarified the situation

The new tariffs also carry risks for the US itself. Rising oil prices, inflationary pressure, and complications in negotiations with key trading partners - all this could hit the Trump administration hard ahead of the congressional elections.

Analysts warn: a complete cessation of Russian oil imports by India means a 2% reduction in global supplies, which could raise prices from the current $66 to over $80 per barrel. And in the event of Russian countermeasures - for example, a blockade of the CPC - the world could be on the verge of a new energy crisis.

The White House has not yet commented on future actions, and the Kremlin remains silent. However, there are hints that a personal meeting between Trump and Putin may take place next week.

The Atlantic on Trump "halfway": the head of the White House is still thinking - whether to punish Putin at all