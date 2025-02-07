US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and russia, Keith Kellogg, held his first official meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova. This was reported by Oksana Markarova, UNN reports.

Details

The talks took place on Thursday and became an opportunity to discuss key issues of bilateral relations.

Not our first meeting with General Keith Kellogg in general, but the first in his official capacity as Special Representative for Ukraine and russia, to which he was appointed by President Trump on February 3 - said Oksana Markarova.

Ukraine is seeking to establish closer contacts with the new Trump administration, which has declared its intention to end the war with russia as soon as possible.

We had a thorough discussion with the Special Representative and his team and my colleagues, the head of the Ukrainian military, General Kremenetskyi, and his deputy, Denys Senik - added Oksana Markarova.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his team is in touch with American officials. In particular, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, recently spoke with Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Walz. The dates of the US delegation's visit to Ukraine have also been set.

So far, Washington has not publicly presented a clear strategy for ending the war. Last week, Kellogg noted that the United States is interested in holding elections in Ukraine by the end of the year if a truce agreement with moscow can be reached.

The president of the terrorist country questions Zelenskyy's legitimacy as a negotiator, arguing that his presidential mandate has expired. At the same time, Zelensky emphasizes that holding elections is impossible under martial law.

Kellogg: Ukraine cannot hold elections now because it contradicts the Constitution