Trump's son-in-law is back on the campaign trail after stepping away from politics - Reuters

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83572 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107856 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150673 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154666 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250831 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174238 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165487 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226161 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33933 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32193 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66194 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34474 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60338 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250831 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226161 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212218 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237946 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224718 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83572 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60338 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66194 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113003 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113890 views
Trump's son-in-law is back on the campaign trail after stepping away from politics - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44222 views

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, is making calls urging donors to attend Trump's charity events in New York City, signaling his involvement in Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is making calls to encourage donors to attend Trump fundraisers in New York, citing two sources Reuters reports, indicating that this is one of the first signs that Kushner is working to help re-elect his father-in-law, writes UNN.

Details

A former adviser to the former US president, Kushner stepped away from politics after Trump's term ends in 2021 and founded Affinity Partners, a private equity firm in Miami.

His wife Ivanka, Trump's daughter, said at the start of Trump's third presidential run in November 2022 that she has no plans to get involved in his campaign and wants to prioritize her children.

It was not immediately clear whether Kushner's previously unreported fundraising is a one-off event or a sign that he is increasingly active in Trump's campaign, which is, as indicated, "more compact and disciplined" than in 2016 and 2020, when Trump family members played key roles.

Two sources told Reuters that Kushner was calling donors ahead of a May 14 fundraiser in Manhattan for Trump, who will face Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential election. Kushner's parents, Cyril and Charles Kushner, are among more than a dozen co-hosts of the event, according to the invitation.

"He called several people," one source said of Kushner. A second source said they received a call from Kushner inviting them to participate in the fundraiser and asking for the names of other potential donors.

Kushner's firm has received major investments in the Middle East, including a reported $2 billion from the Saudi government.

"Jared is supporting his father-in-law and is happy to unite the many people who are contacting him to help the campaign," Kushner's spokesperson said.

Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump is co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and four of Trump's five children will be delegates representing Florida at the Republican National Convention in July. Ivanka Trump will not be among them, suggesting she is sticking to her pledge to stay out of politics.

In 2020, Trump pardoned Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, a real estate developer who was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions.

Julia Shramko

News of the World

