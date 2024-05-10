Trump's son-in-law is back on the campaign trail after stepping away from politics - Reuters

Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is making calls to encourage donors to attend Trump fundraisers in New York, citing two sources Reuters reports, indicating that this is one of the first signs that Kushner is working to help re-elect his father-in-law, writes UNN.

Details

A former adviser to the former US president, Kushner stepped away from politics after Trump's term ends in 2021 and founded Affinity Partners, a private equity firm in Miami.

His wife Ivanka, Trump's daughter, said at the start of Trump's third presidential run in November 2022 that she has no plans to get involved in his campaign and wants to prioritize her children.

It was not immediately clear whether Kushner's previously unreported fundraising is a one-off event or a sign that he is increasingly active in Trump's campaign, which is, as indicated, "more compact and disciplined" than in 2016 and 2020, when Trump family members played key roles.

Two sources told Reuters that Kushner was calling donors ahead of a May 14 fundraiser in Manhattan for Trump, who will face Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential election. Kushner's parents, Cyril and Charles Kushner, are among more than a dozen co-hosts of the event, according to the invitation.

"He called several people," one source said of Kushner. A second source said they received a call from Kushner inviting them to participate in the fundraiser and asking for the names of other potential donors.

Kushner's firm has received major investments in the Middle East, including a reported $2 billion from the Saudi government.

"Jared is supporting his father-in-law and is happy to unite the many people who are contacting him to help the campaign," Kushner's spokesperson said.

Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump is co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and four of Trump's five children will be delegates representing Florida at the Republican National Convention in July. Ivanka Trump will not be among them, suggesting she is sticking to her pledge to stay out of politics.

In 2020, Trump pardoned Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, a real estate developer who was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions.