Trump's order to suspend US aid does not apply to military support for Ukraine - NSDC CCD

The order to temporarily suspend all US foreign aid programs, signed by US President Donald Trump, does not apply to military support provided to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

"The decree signed by US President Trump to suspend international aid for 90 days does not apply to military aid to Ukraine. [It's about other things," Kovalenko writes.

Recall

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend US foreign aid programs to check their compliance with political goals. The suspension will last for 90 days and covers $68 billion in aid to 204 countries.