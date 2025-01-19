Trump's “official” memecoin continues to grow rapidly

Two days ago, Trump launched his own cryptocurrency. As of today, it has already risen by more than $70. This is reported by Coinmarketcap, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that TRUMP's capitalization is approximately $14.42 billion, making it the 12th largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Recall

The “official” memecoin, associated with Donald Trump, appeared on his X and Truth Social accounts. The token reached a market capitalization of $2 billion and attracted $3 billion in trading volume in a few hours.