Trump's “official” memecoin continues to grow rapidly
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump's official memecoin appeared on his social media and achieved significant growth. In two days, the token grew by more than $70 and ranked 12th among the world's largest cryptocurrencies.
Two days ago, Trump launched his own cryptocurrency. As of today, it has already risen by more than $70. This is reported by Coinmarketcap, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that TRUMP's capitalization is approximately $14.42 billion, making it the 12th largest cryptocurrency in the world.
Recall
The “official” memecoin, associated with Donald Trump, appeared on his X and Truth Social accounts. The token reached a market capitalization of $2 billion and attracted $3 billion in trading volume in a few hours.