Trump's golf obsession has cost the U.S. $18 million since he took office - HuffPost

Donald Trump has spent over $18 million of taxpayers' money on golfing in Florida since returning to the White House. Each trip to Mar-a-Lago costs the U.S. budget $3.3 million.
The hobby of US President Donald Trump on his golf courses in Florida has cost American taxpayers more than $18 million since his return to the White House. This is reported by UNN citing calculations from the Huffington Post.
According to an analysis by the Huffington Post, Donald Trump's persistent desire to play golf on his golf courses in Florida has cost American taxpayers more than $18 million since his return to the presidency on January 20, 2025. Thus, he is on track to exceed $151.5 million spent during his first term.
It is noted that in 2019, the US Government Accountability Office calculated that each trip to Trump's private residence Mar-a-Lago cost the US budget $3.3 million.
As reported by the Huffington Post, Trump and his entourage fly on Air Force One (Flight No. 1), and vehicles for his motorcade arrive on C-17 transport planes. Police boats with machine guns are stationed near the estate, and a Coast Guard vessel is positioned a little further from the shore. Additional costs include law enforcement and dogs that search for explosives.
