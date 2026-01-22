$43.180.08
Trump's envoy Witkoff revealed the purpose of his visit to Putin in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1640 views

US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff stated that he is going to Moscow to discuss ending the war. He will meet with Putin on January 22, and the initiative for the meeting came from the Russian side.

Trump's envoy Witkoff revealed the purpose of his visit to Putin in Moscow

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's envoy involved in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, said the purpose of his trip to Moscow for talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was "to discuss how we can end this matter." He said this during a speech at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, writes UNN.

...partially the reason we are going to Moscow is to have a discussion about how we can end this matter and how to improve the situation of your people.

- said Witkoff.

"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit22.01.26, 09:31 • 4228 views

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on January 22. According to Witkoff, the initiative for this meeting came from the Russian side.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Donald Trump in Davos today. The main topic is a peace agreement. The US President is confident that Putin wants to end the war.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Davos
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine