Trump's envoy revealed details of negotiations with Ukraine in Florida

Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, summarized the results of two-day negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, on March 22, in Florida, delegations from the United States and Ukraine gathered again "for a second day of negotiations as part of ongoing US-led mediation efforts aimed at achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace agreement on the war."

"Constructive discussions built on yesterday's (March 21) progress and focused on key points for defining a strong and reliable security system for Ukraine, as well as critical humanitarian efforts in the region," Witkoff stated on X.

According to him, the US delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Senior White House Advisor Josh Grunbaum, while the Ukrainian delegation included Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, and Sergiy Kyslytsya.

"We remain encouraged by the continued meaningful engagement and thank US President Donald Trump for his unwavering leadership in advancing these efforts," Witkoff stated.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating group, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, summarized the results of another round of negotiations with the United States and announced "progress in coordinating positions and further narrowing the circle of unresolved issues."

There are signs that exchanges may continue - Zelenskyy on two-day talks between Ukraine and the US