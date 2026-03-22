There are signs that exchanges may continue - Zelenskyy on two-day talks between Ukraine and the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on two-day negotiations in the United States and added that there are signals that an exchange continuation is possible. The head of state emphasized that "this would indeed be very good news and confirmation that diplomacy works," UNN reports.

Today, there was already a report from our negotiating group – the second day of meetings in America with representatives of the President of the United States. In fact, two days of meetings: yesterday afternoon and evening, and today as well. It is clear that the American side's attention at this time is primarily on the situation around Iran and in that region, but this war of Russia against Ukraine must also end. This is perceived equally by everyone in the world, and I am very grateful to American society for its clear support for a normal, dignified peace for Ukraine - Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, it is important that the aggressor does not receive a reward for this war. The head of state also emphasized the importance that "we all should not be forced to return to war in months or years, meaning that security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe should be sufficient for peace – for a reliable peace."

I expect that after our negotiating group returns to Ukraine, we will discuss in detail all aspects of the meetings, which for now – by phone – cannot be safely discussed. There are signals that a continuation of exchanges is also possible, and this would indeed be very good news and confirmation that diplomacy works. We hope that this will work out - Zelenskyy added.

In general, according to the President, the situation remains quite transparent: Putin does not want to end the war. But the main thing is what the world wants.

We all together must do everything possible and will continue to do everything possible to end the war - Zelenskyy summarized.

Steve Witkoff revealed details of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida